Celtics Announce Training Camp Roster

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed three rookies – Justin Bibbs, Nick King, and Jeff Roberson – finalizing the team’s 20-player Training Camp roster that includes 13 returning players, three NBA All-Stars and five first-year players. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Bibbs, 22, joins the Celtics training camp roster after averaging 5.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in six games (three starts) with Boston’s 2018 Las Vegas Summer League team. A four-year product at Virginia Tech, Bibbs averaged 11.4 points (45.1% FG, 42.4% 3-PT, 71.0% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 128 games (117 starts). He played in and started at least 30 games for the Hokies in each of his final three collegiate seasons. A Dayton, OH native, Bibbs averaged a career-high 13.3 points (48.7% FG, 39.8% 3-PT, 74.5% FT) to go along with 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 31 games (30 starts) as a senior in 2017-18.

King, the reigning Conference USA Player of the Year, averaged 21.0 points (49.5% FG, 38.9% 3-PT, 73.2% FT), 8.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 33 games (all starts) during his lone season at Middle Tennessee State in 2017-18. His 21.0 scoring average ranked second amongst all Conference USA participants, while his 8.4 rebounds finished fifth. The Memphis, TN native spent his first two collegiate seasons at Memphis, before transferring to play a single year at Alabama. He averaged double-digit scoring in all four of his collegiate seasons. King, 23, competed with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer in both the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, producing 8.6 points (38.0% FG), 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 10 games (two starts).

Roberson, 22, joins the Training Camp roster after spending the past four seasons at Vanderbilt, where he averaged 10.4 points (46.2% FG, 39.5% 3-PT, 80.2% FT), 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 132 collegiate games (115 starts). The Houston, TX native averaged a career-high 16.9 points as a senior in 2017-18, good for fourth in the Southeastern Conference. Roberson spent the summer with the Golden State Warriors, participating in both the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer Leagues. He produced 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in five games (one start).

Listed in its entirety below, the Celtics’ Training Camp roster includes 13 returning players from the 2017-18 team that advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. Entering his fifth season with the organization, Celtics guard Marcus Smart remains the longest tenured player on the Celtics current roster. Terry Rozier (three years), Jaylen Brown (two years) and Al Horford (two years), represent the four players who have spent multiple seasons in Green and White.

The Celtics are slated for two days of Training Camp practices from Tuesday, Sept. 25 to Wednesday, Sept. 27 at The Auerbach Center, leading up to the team’s first preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Dean E. Smith Center on Sept. 28. Boston’s first home preseason game is set for Sunday, Sept. 30 against the Hornets at TD Garden.

NO PLAYER POS HT/WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY YEARS 46 Aron Baynes F/C 6-10/260 12/9/86 Washington State/Australia 6 40 Justin Bibbs G 6-5/220 1/14/96 Virginia Tech/USA R 26 Jabari Bird* G 6-6/198 7/3/94 California/USA 1 7 Jaylen Brown F 6-7/220 10/24/96 California/USA 2 50 P.J. Dozier G/F 6-6/205 10/25/96 South Carolina/USA 1 20 Gordon Hayward F 6-8/225 3/23/90 Butler/USA 8 42 Al Horford F/C 6-10/245 6/3/86 Florida/Dominican Republic 11 11 Kyrie Irving G 6-3/193 3/23/92 Duke/USA 7 55 Nick King F 6-7/225 8/5/95 Middle Tennessee/USA R 45 Walt Lemon Jr. G 6-3/180 7/26/92 Bradley/USA 1 13 Marcus Morris F 6-9/235 9/2/89 Kansas/USA 7 37 Semi Ojeleye F 6-7/241 12/5/94 SMU/USA 1 28 Jeff Roberson F 6-6/220 8/20/96 Vanderbilt/USA R 12 Terry Rozier G 6-1/190 3/17/94 Louisville/USA 3 36 Marcus Smart G 6-4/220 3/6/94 Oklahoma State/USA 4 0 Jayson Tatum F 6-8/208 3/3/98 Duke/USA 1 27 Daniel Theis F 6-8/243 4/4/92 Brose Bamberg/Germany 1 9 Brad Wanamaker G 6-4/210 7/25/89 Pittsburgh/USA R 44 Robert Williams C/F 6-10/240 10/17/97 Texas A&M/USA R 30 Guerschon Yabusele F 6-8/260 12/17/95 Maine Red Claws/France 1

*Not with team