Celtics Announce Schedule for 2021-22 Season

BOSTON, MA – A Christmas Day game against the league’s defending champion, a mid-season stretch against several prominent opponents, a number retirement ceremony, and a frequent presence in the national spotlight highlight the Boston Celtics 2021-22 regular season schedule, presented by JetBlue.

The Celtics, fresh off their seventh consecutive postseason appearance in 2020-21, once again maintain a prominent position in the national spotlight this season with 22 nationally-televised games across ABC, ESPN, and TNT. The team opens its season on Oct. 20, when Boston travels to New York to face former Celtics Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, and the Knicks on ESPN.

Boston hits the TD Garden parquet for the first time in 2021-22 on Oct. 22 against the division-rival Toronto Raptors, a game that will represent the home debuts for first-time Celtics and NBA veterans Josh Richardson and Dennis Schröder. It also marks the return of big men Al Horford, who spent three seasons in Boston from 2016-17 to 2018-19, and Enes Kanter (2019-20).

The Celtics will welcome the NBA champions from each of the last two seasons into TD Garden in November, beginning with the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 12. Boston will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 19, before rounding out the month’s seven-game home schedule with a playoff rematch against the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 24, the evening before Thanksgiving.

For the franchise-record sixth consecutive season – and the 35th time in franchise history – the Celtics will play a game on Christmas Day. Boston will play at Milwaukee on Dec. 25, serving as the second of five featured matchups selected by the NBA for Dec. 25 action.

In total, 18 of Boston’s 41 home games will occur in December and January, including the team’s season-long five-game homestand from Dec. 13-22. Twelve of Boston’s 15 contests in the month of December come against teams that qualified for the 2020-21 NBA Playoffs, a stretch that features a pair of games each against the Western Conference-champion Phoenix Suns, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the LA Clippers, along with a showdown against the Lakers in Los Angeles on Dec. 7.

Boston will play a season-high 10 home games in the month of January, including matchups with New York (Jan. 8), Charlotte (Jan. 19), Portland (Jan. 21), and Miami (Jan. 31).

Kevin Garnett No. 5 retirement ceremony set for March 13

The Celtics today announced that Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame nominee, 2007-08 NBA Champion, and 15-time All-Star Kevin Garnett will have his number 5 retired and elevated to the TD Garden rafters on March 13, when the team hosts the Dallas Mavericks. Garnett, who played in six seasons with the Celtics and was a key part of Banner 17, will be the 24th member of the Celtics organization to receive the honor.

NBC Sports Boston is scheduled to broadcast 72 games throughout the 2021-22 regular season as the official television home of the Boston Celtics. The network will also stream the games live on the MyTeams app. Mike Gorman and Brian Scalabrine will call the action and each game will include live Pregame and Postgame shows. Fans can visit NBCSportsBoston.com and follow @NBCSCeltics for all the in-depth action.

Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell will once again handle radio broadcast duties, calling all 82 of the regular season games live between 98.5 The Sports Hub and 105.7 WROR.

