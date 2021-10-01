Celtics Announce Official Partnership with Cintron World

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced their partnership with Cintron World, a lifestyle beverage brand with a line of sparkling flavored energy beverages, making it the official energy drink of the 17-time World Champions.

“Celtics fans are the best in the league at bringing the energy on a nightly basis, and we are excited to partner with Cintron to ignite that energy. Celtics fan will be able to experience Cintron at multiple events as we celebrate our 75th anniversary season,” said Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Business Development Ted Dalton.

Cintron World’s Co-Founder & Director, Chelsea Brehm, also commented, “With the Celtics commemorating their 75th anniversary, it’s the perfect time for Cintron to join the celebration! We are thrilled to provide Cintron beverages that can uplift and enliven with energy and style. It’s a privilege to be partnering with such an iconic and successful franchise as the Celtics and we look forward to expanding in the New England market, making Cintron available for all fans to celebrate a great season ahead.”

Cintron will also serve as a sponsor of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation Gala, in addition to having its beverages available at select Celtics events throughout the community. Cintron will also be offered to fans at the Putnam Club inside TD Garden during all Celtics home games.

About Cintron

Cintron World is a lifestyle beverage brand with a line of sparkling energy drinks, premium bottled waters and replenishing revitalizer shots. The Cintron World brand mission is to provide the multicultural citizen with premium beverages that revive, replenish, and hydrate throughout their daily lifestyle. The Cintron aspirational brand image of diversity and inclusion encourages everyone to look good, feel great, and live a fashionable, productive, and healthy lifestyle. The Cintron portfolio of premium beverages embody these brand attributes and differentiates itself within the beverage industry, as products that inspire style and sophistication. These beverages have exciting flavors, great taste, and are made with the following product attributes: natural ingredients, Vitamin B-complex, gluten-free, no preservatives, no aspartame, and no high fructose corn syrup.

Visit CintronWorld.com to learn more.