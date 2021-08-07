Celtics Acquire Dunn, Fernando in Three-Team Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have acquired guard Kris Dunn, forward Bruno Fernando, and a future second round draft pick (Portland’s in 2023) from the Atlanta Hawks as part of a three-team deal with Atlanta and Sacramento, the team announced today. The Kings acquired center Tristan Thompson from Boston and the Hawks received guard Delon Wright to complete the deal.

Dunn, 27, holds career averages of 8.2 points (42.0% FG, 30.5% 3-PT, 72.7% FT), 3.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 24.1 minutes in 231 career games (126 starts) over five NBA seasons with Minnesota, Chicago, and Atlanta. The New London, CT native was originally selected by the Timberwolves with the fifth overall selection in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Providence College, where he averaged 12.8 points (45.0% FG, 35.4% 3-pt), 5.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in four collegiate seasons.

Fernando, 22, has played in two NBA seasons with Atlanta, averaging 3.3 points on 49.8% shooting, 3.1 rebounds, and 10.6 minutes in 89 career games (13 starts). The 6-9 forward played two collegiate seasons at the University of Maryland from 2017-18 to 2018-19, averaging 12.0 points (59.5% FG) and 8.7 rebounds in 64 contests.

During his lone season with the Celtics in 2020-21, Thompson produced 7.6 points on 51.8% shooting, 8.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 23.8 minutes over 54 games (43 starts). The 10-year NBA veteran tallied five double-doubles and scored in double figures on 16 occasions, including a season-high 17-points twice.