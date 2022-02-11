Celtics Acquire Derrick White From Spurs

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have acquired fifth-year point guard Derrick White from the San Antonio Spurs, in exchange for guard Romeo Langford, guard Josh Richardson, and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick, the team announced today. As part of the deal, the Spurs also have a conditional right to swap first round draft picks with Boston in 2028.

Originally selected by San Antonio in the first round (29th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft, White, 27, has averaged 11.6 points (44.5% FG, 34.4% 3-PT, 83.6% FT), 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 25.7 minutes in five seasons (237 games) with the Spurs. The Colorado native has averaged double-digit scoring over each of the past three seasons, including a career-high 15.4 points/game mark in 2020-21.

In 49 games with San Antonio this season (48 starts), White has produced 14.4 points on 42.6% shooting, 5.6 assists, and 1.0 steals over 30.3 minutes. He has reached the 20-point mark nine times this season, including a season-high 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting (3-6 3-PT) against New York on Dec. 7, and has connected on at least three 3-point field goals on 14 occasions. White produced 18 points and a career-high 14 assists at Detroit on Jan. 1, one of his two double-doubles this season.

Langford has played in 94 games over three seasons with the Celtics, averaging 3.6 points (39.6% FG), 1.9 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 14.7 minutes. He has produced 4.7 points (42.9% FG) and 2.4 rebounds in 44 games this season.

Acquired in an offseason trade with Dallas on July 31, Richardson averaged 9.7 points on 44.3% shooting (39.7% 3-PT), 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 24.7 minutes in 44 games during his lone season in Boston.