Celtics Acquire Bol Bol, P.J. Dozier in Three-Team Deal

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have acquired center Bol Bol, and guard P.J. Dozier from the Denver Nuggets as part of a three-team deal with Denver and San Antonio, the team announced today. Boston sent Juancho Hernangomez and cash considerations to San Antonio to complete the deal.

Bol (7-2, 220), 22, holds career averages of 2.7 points (47.8% FG, 37.8% 3-PT), 1.2 rebounds, and 6.2 minutes in 53 games (two starts) over three NBA seasons with Denver. He has competed in 14 games with the Nuggets in 2021-22, including a career-high 11-point performance on 5-of-7 shooting in 20 minutes played at Houston on Jan. 1.

Originally selected in the second round (44th overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft, Bol averaged 21.0 points (56.1% FG, 52.0% 3-PT, 75.7% FT), 9.6 rebounds, and 29.8 minutes in nine games during his lone collegiate season at the University of Oregon in 2018-19.

Dozier (6-6, 205), 25, has averaged 6.4 points (40.7% FG, 31.9% 3-PT), 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 18.0 minutes in 105 NBA games over five seasons with Oklahoma City, Boston, and Denver. Dozier, who has averaged 5.4 points in 18.9 minutes this season, produced a career-high 7.7 points on 41.7% shooting in 50 games with Denver in 2020-21.

Hernangomez played in 18 games during his lone season with the Celtics in 2021-22, averaging 1.1 points, and 1.4 rebounds in 5.3 minutes.