Celtics 2019 Summer League Roster & Broadcast Schedule

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced their roster and broadcast information in advance of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019. All of Boston’s summer league games will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports Boston, ESPN, or NBA TV.

All four of the Celtics’ 2019 NBA Draft selections are included on the team’s summer league roster, providing fans the first opportunity to watch Romeo Langford (Round 1, Pick 14), Grant Williams (Round 1, Pick 22), Carsen Edwards (Round 2, Pick 33), and Tremont Waters (Round 2, Pick 51), in the green and white.

Those four rookies, which include an All-Big Ten selection (Langford), a two-time Southeastern Conference Player of the Year (Williams), and a finalist for the 2018-19 NCAA Naismith Trophy (Edwards), will join a returning duo of Guerschon Yabusele and Robert Williams in rounding out the 13-man summer league roster. Yabusele was the 16th overall selection by the Celtics in 2016, while Williams was the team’s first round pick (27th overall) in 2018.

The Celtics will tip-off their Las Vegas summer action on Saturday, July 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers at 5:30 p.m. (Eastern), the first of four games Boston will play in the preliminary round. The Celtics will also square off against Cleveland on Monday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m., Denver on Tuesday, July 9 at 8:00 p.m., and Memphis on Thursday, July 11 at 10:30 p.m. before entering tournament play. Every MGM Resorts Summer League game will air live on television for the second straight year, with ESPN networks and NBA TV combining to televise a record number of games.

NBC Sports Boston will broadcast each of the Celtics’ first four Summer League games in Las Vegas, featuring on-air personalities Brian Scalabrine, Tommy Heinsohn, Mike Gorman, Kyle Draper, Abby Chin and Chris Forsberg. NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics Summer League games will also be streamed live via the MyTeams App and NBCSportsBoston.com for authenticated subscribers. NBCSportsBoston.com will bring fans all the Celtics news and updates from Vegas with Celtics Insider A. Sherrod Blakely providing daily reports from on-site starting the day before the Summer League action tips off.

The Celtics will be providing comprehensive coverage throughout Celtics Summer League, with exclusive video and written content on Celtics.com, the Celtics App, and Celtics social media channels.