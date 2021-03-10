Boston Celtics Unveil 2020-21 Earned Edition Uniform

The Boston Celtics today unveiled their 2020-21 Earned Edition uniform, designed exclusively for the 16 teams that qualified for the 2020 NBA Playoffs. This uniform set, which will first be worn on March 19 vs. Sacramento, marks the team’s fifth and final combination for the 2020-21 season.

While this season’s Earned Edition uniform carries over a series of notable components from various uniforms throughout the team’s collection, including the traditional ‘Celtics’ wordmark, standard shamrock on the belt buckle, and the Vistaprint jersey patch on the left shoulder, it also features an enhanced version of the franchise’s iconic color scheme. Three separate shades of green are projected through the uniform body and trim, marking the first time the team has ever featured three shades of green on a single uniform. As an additional nod to the team’s pursuit of an NBA championship, the Earned Edition uniform is adorned with special silver insignias including a silver Nike swoosh on the top left front of the uniform, a silver Earned Edition jocktag on the bottom right front, and a silver NBA logo on the back, above the player’s name.

The Earned Edition uniforms will be available to fans at retail beginning on Thursday, March 18, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern). Fans can purchase these uniforms, along with an assortment of Earned Edition product, on the Celtics official online store, Celtics.com/shop, and NBAStore.com.

About the Boston Celtics

A charter member of the Basketball Association of America (which evolved into the National Basketball Association) since 1946, the Boston Celtics have won a record 17 NBA Championships, including eight (8) in a row from 1959-1966, winning their first title in 1957 and their most recent in 2008. The Celtics have long stood for equality, and respect, including hiring the first African American Coach and starting the first all-black starting five. In addition, 35 former Celtics players, management or staff have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In December 2002 the team returned to local ownership for the first time since 1963. For more information on the Celtics, log on to www.celtics.com.