Boston Celtics Investor Group And Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation Announce 10-year, $25 Million Commitment To Address Racial Injustice And Social Inequities

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics and the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation today announced a multi-focus commitment to addressing racial injustice and social inequities in the Greater Boston area, with an emphasis on combating issues that have impacted the Black community as a result of the nation’s long-term history of systemic racism.

The Celtics investor group, in conjunction with the Celtics organization, is committing $25 million over the next ten years, inclusive of $20 million in cash with an additional $5 million in media assets and in-kind value to support both the NBA’s efforts, as well as local programs focused on six pillars that we have identified in discussions with community leaders and our players. This collaborative effort will be known as Boston Celtics United for Social Justice.

The six pillars are:

Equity in Education

Economic Opportunity and Empowerment

Equity in Healthcare

Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement

Breaking Down Barriers and Building Bridges Between Communities

Voting and Civic Engagement

These focus areas were identified through extensive discussions with members of the Celtics organization, including players, owners, coaches, and front office staff, as well as a wide variety of leaders in community organizations, government, academia, and social justice. The implementation of these initiatives will span across all basketball and business functions of the organization, and will be led by a governing board of Celtics investors, Celtics legends, and Celtics staff members that will set and manage strategic objectives. The governing board will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We feel both the urgency of the moment and the weight of the centuries of injustices as we undertake this critically important work,” said Steve Pagliuca, Celtics Managing Partner & Alternate Governor and Chairman of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation. “The Boston Celtics have a proud legacy of being on the right side of racial and social justice, and we are more resolved than ever to take that commitment to another level. Our goal is to do everything we can to achieve progress on each of the targeted pillars, and we will work tirelessly to make real change.”

“Our goal is to have a direct impact now,” said Celtics forward Jaylen Brown. “We don’t need to pacify the situation with empty gestures. We need to hold ourselves, the Celtics organization, and the city of Boston accountable. Monetary commitment is a great first step, but we need to commit to this process by creating a balance of short and long-term change. The time is now.”

Initiatives will include, but not be limited to:

Equity in Education

Creating an early education center for low income families

Launching a Black History curriculum for students

Assisting high school students with college readiness

Economic Opportunity and Empowerment

Providing pro-bono services to minority owned businesses

Launching Chuck Cooper Fellowship

Equity in Healthcare

Promoting early detection for health conditions that disproportionally impact communities of color

Developing a mobile health screening initiative

Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement

Assisting juvenile offenders in workforce development and academic completion opportunities

Supporting the societal re-entry for formerly incarcerated parents

Breaking Down Barriers & Building Bridges Across Communities

Expanding The Playbook Initiative, the team’s bias prevention curriculum

Implementing discrimination and bias dialogue into the Jr. Celtics’ Youth Basketball curriculum

Voting & Civic Engagement

Promoting voter registration and the importance of voting for national and local elections

About the Boston Celtics

A charter member of the Basketball Association of America (which evolved into the National Basketball Association) since 1946, the Boston Celtics have won a record 17 NBA Championships, including eight (8) in a row from 1959-1966, winning their first title in 1957 and their most recent in 2008. The Celtics have long stood for equality, and respect, including hiring the first African American Coach and starting the first all black starting five. In addition, 35 former Celtics players, management or staff have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In December 2002 the team returned to local ownership for the first time since 1963. For more information on the Celtics, log on to www.celtics.com.