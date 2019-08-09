2019 Preseason Schedule Announced

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics will open preseason action at TD Garden against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, October 6, as part of the team’s four-game exhibition slate for the 2019-20 NBA season, the team announced today.

Boston’s four-game preseason schedule will feature three Eastern Conference opponents, beginning with the opener against the Hornets. The Celtics will then travel to Orlando to face the Magic at the Amway Center on Oct. 11, before concluding the preseason slate with a home-and-home series against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on Sunday, Oct. 13, and at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

All four of the Celtics’ preseason games will be televised live on NBC Sports Boston and streamed on the MyTeams app. Mike Gorman, Tommy Heinsohn and Brian Scalabrine will call the action along with sideline reporter Abby Chin. Kyle Draper, Heinsohn and Scalabrine will provide all of the network’s pregame and postgame coverage throughout the preseason with additional coverage from NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics Insiders Sherrod Blakely and Chris Forsberg. Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell will once again handle radio broadcast duties, calling all four preseason contests live on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Preseason coverage will also be available to fans on Celtics.com, and the Celtics App (celtics.com/app), in addition to all Celtics social media channels.

Tickets for all Celtics home games will go onsale on Monday, Aug. 12 at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern), just one hour after the NBA announces its full schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 season. Tickets can be purchased on the Celtics App, Celtics.com, at the TD Garden Box Office, or by calling 800-4NBA-TIX. Fans interested in receiving email alerts with exclusive ticket opportunities, schedule updates, and more, can sign up at Celtics.com/subscribe. Fans can also visit the Celtics on social media for general ticket sales updates and team information.