Celtics Acquire Five-Time All-Star Al Horford in Deal with Thunder

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have acquired 14-year NBA veteran and five-time All-Star Al Horford in addition to Moses Brown, and a 2023 second round draft pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for guard Kemba Walker, a 2021 first round draft pick, and a 2025 second round draft pick, the team announced today. The trade reunites the Celtics with Horford, who played in Boston for three seasons from 2016-17 to 2018-19.

“Kemba is a true professional and a great teammate and player,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens. “I want to thank him for his tremendous impact, and the positive contribution he’s made both to the Celtics and the City of Boston.”

Horford, 35, holds career averages of 13.9 points (51.7% FG, 36.4% 3-PT, 75.5% FT), 8.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 blocked shots, and 32.5 minutes played in 881 games (871 starts) over 14 NBA seasons with Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, and Oklahoma City. His 14.2 points per game scoring average in 28 games with the Thunder last season represents his highest scoring mark since being named an All-Star in 2015-16.

In his three seasons with the Celtics, Horford (6-9, 240) averaged 13.5 points (49.8% FG, 38.2% 3-PT, 80.0% FT), 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 blocked shots in 208 games (all starts). He was a key part of the team’s consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearances in 2016-17 and 2017-18, averaging 15.1 points on 53.2% shooting, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 46 playoff games with Boston.

While with the Celtics, Horford was named an NBA All-Star for the fifth time in his NBA career in 2017-18, the same year in which he was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team.

“Al played a critical role both on and off the court during his time in Boston, and we’re excited to welcome he and his family back to the Celtics,” said Stevens. “His ability to elevate teammates with his experience and leadership make for a great addition.”

Brown, 21, has played two seasons in the NBA, posting career averages of 7.3 points (54.0% FG), and 7.6 rebounds in 18.3 minutes throughout 52 games (32 starts) with Portland and Oklahoma City. He competed in 43 of his 52 career games with the Thunder in 2020-21, posting high marks in scoring (8.6 ppg), rebounds (8.9 rpg), and blocked shots (1.1 bpg).

“We want to also welcome Moses to Boston. He is a promising young player,” said Stevens.

Acquired in July of 2019 in a sign-and-trade agreement with the Charlotte Hornets, Walker, 31, averaged 19.9 points (42.3% FG, 37.2% 3-PT, 87.7% FT), 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.0 steal in 99 games played over two seasons with the Celtics. Walker was named an NBA All-Star for the fourth time in his 10-year NBA career with Boston in 2019-20, his first season with the organization.