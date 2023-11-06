Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

BOSTON – Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced today. Tatum collects his 10th career nod and ranks third in Celtics history for the most NBA Player of the Week honors behind Paul Pierce (17) and Larry Bird (15).



Tatum led the NBA in scoring last week with 31.7 points per game and was one of only two NBA players to average at least 30.0 points and 9.0 rebounds as he led the Celtics to a perfect 3-0 record. The Celtics extended their five-game winning streak with victories against Washington (126-107), Indiana (155-104), and Brooklyn (124-114).



Tatum scored at least 30 points in all three contests while shooting 58.9 percent from the field and 54.2 percent from three and played in only the first three quarters of each game against Washington and Indiana. In 31.7 minutes per game, he knocked down the most made three-pointers in the Eastern Conference with 4.3 threes per game.



Drafted No. 3 overall in 2017, Tatum scored his 10,000th career point in the second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Nets and passed Antoine Walker to claim the status as the youngest player in franchise history to achieve that feat. Tatum is only the 10th player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career points before his 26th birthday, joining LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, Devin Booker, Bob McAdoo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Dwight Howard.



Tatum posted a pair of double-double performances last week against the Pacers (30 points, 12 rebounds) and Nets (32 points, 11 rebounds) and passed Kevin McHale for the seventh-most 30-point double-doubles in Celtics history with 33.