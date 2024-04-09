Celtics Sign Neemias Queta

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed center Neemias Queta to a contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Queta has appeared in 26 games with the Celtics since signing a two-way contract with the franchise on September 17, 2023. The 7-0 center is recording career-highs in his first season with Boston, averaging 4.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 11.4 minutes per game.

Queta scored a career-high 14 points on 4-of-7 made field goals and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds in the Celtics’ 145-108 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 23. Queta has recorded both of his career double-doubles this season, including his 10-point, 10-rebound performance against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 19.

The Lisbon, Portugal native has averaged 14.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.9 blocks in eight games with the Celtics’ G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, this season. Queta helped Maine advance to the G-League Finals for the first time in franchise history after recording 16 points and a G-League career-high 19 rebounds in their Eastern Conference Championship win over the Long Island Nets (99-77).