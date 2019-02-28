Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Delivers Positive Progress Report on Baynes

Pregame – Stevens Delivers Positive Progress Report on Baynes

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics have missed Aron Baynes’ defensive presence over the past month, as he has been sidelined with a left foot contusion since Feb. 1. Fortunately, they won’t be missing him much longer, according to C’s coach Brad Stevens, who delivered a promising progress report on the veteran center ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Aron had a great day today,” Stevens revealed ahead of tip-off at TD Garden. “He worked out and we’re going to see how he feels tomorrow. I would say that Friday (against Washington) is unlikely, but beyond that, I think he could play any time in the days after that depending on how he comes out of today’s workout.”

This news should be music to Boston’s ears, as the Celtics have been at their best when Baynes plays significant minutes.

The C’s are 7-0 when the 6-foot-10 Aussie plays at least 20 minutes and 14-3 when he sees at least 15 minutes of action. When he takes the court for fewer than 15 minutes, or not at all, Boston is 23-21.

Much of that success is due to the fact that the Celtics have twice as good of a net rating when Baynes is on the court compared to when he’s on the sideline. When he’s on the court, the C’s have a 110.3 offensive rating and a 99.6 defensive rating for a total net rating of 10.7. When he’s off the court, Boston has a 110.3 offensive rating and a 105.0 defensive rating for a total net rating of 5.3.

Having Baynes back for the majority of the stretch run could be critical for Boston’s success. Fortunately, it seems as though that will be the case, as his return should be right around the corner.

- Taylor Snow