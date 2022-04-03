Pregame Post-Ups: Integrating Theis, White Remains Top Priority

Pregame – Celts Still Integrating Theis and White Into League-Leading Defense

The Boston Celtics want to be positioned to play their best basketball once Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs arrives. That means they need to get Daniel Theis and Derrick White fully integrated into their system.

Ime Udoka discussed that need prior to Sunday’s regular-season home finale against the Washington Wizards. Udoka admitted that Theis and White, who are key pieces of the rotation, still aren’t fully up to speed on the intricacies of Boston’s league-leading defense.

“They’re improving. They’ve gotten better,” Udoka commented. “But it takes time, as you saw with our original group at the start of the season. So there’s some hesitation at times, or some uncertainty, and certain things that others are doing more naturally at this point, being here all season.”

Udoka added that the coaching staff is holding individual film sessions with those two players, during which there is an emphasis on learning the details of the defensive system.

Theis, in particular, is a key target for those conversations. His importance to the team spiked over the last week, following starting center and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Robert Williams’ knee injury. Williams is now likely out until the end of April or later, and in his absence, Theis is taking on a far more significant role. Boston needs him to be in lockstep with the other key rotational players in order for the C’s to maintain their league-best defense.

“He’s traditional – he switches well enough or he can be in a regular touch- drop-coverage,” Udoka said of Theis, “but off the ball, there’s a little hesitancy there as far as when to help and when to recognize that guys are in a good position.”

White, meanwhile, is in a good place from that perspective, but there is still improvements for him to make as well. Udoka said the C’s need White to be more aggressive on the perimeter, which goes against what he has been taught throughout the first four-plus years of his career with the Spurs.

“Derrick is fitting in well,” the coach stated. “It’s just, as I mentioned, our physicality is different than some places – notably San Antonio – and so we tell him we don’t mind him getting a foul every now and then, being aggressive more so than laying back.”

Only four games remain for White to learn to up his defensive aggressiveness, and for Theis to iron out his decision-making at that end. The time is now.

