Pregame Post-Ups: C’s Counting on Theis to Step Up in Rob’s Absence

Pregame – C’s Counting on Theis to Step Up in Rob’s Absence

BOSTON – Being without Rob Williams over the next four to six weeks as he recovers from left knee surgery means that the Boston Celtics will need to step up their league-leading team defense even more in his absence. One player who is looking forward to seeing an elevated role in that aspect is Daniel Theis.

“In general, nobody does what Rob does,” Theis said in regard to filling Williams’ void ahead of Friday night’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers. “His rim protection, playing way off the rim helps the whole team. Just in case there’s a mistake, having him as a rim protector right behind you is different. I don’t think there’s anybody in the league who can do the things he does.

"For us as a team, it’s stepping up for everybody. Obviously, Rob is missing in the defensive and offensive end with his rebounding and his lobs, but for the team, we just have to step up, everybody, and try to be the same. Being protective back there, being vocal, keep the defense together.”

So far, Theis has done an excellent job of stepping up in William's absence. Prior to Williams’ injury, Theis had played an average of 13.9 minutes per game in 14 appearances since being traded back to Boston at the trade deadline. However, in the two games since the injury, he has averaged 29.2 minutes while putting up 14.0 points per game on 68.8 percent shooting.

The veteran big man was a bright spot during Wednesday night’s loss to the Miami Heat, as he came off the bench to tally 15 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting from the field.

“You can see his growth, what he's doing the past few games,” Udoka commented on Theis’ recent performances, which also included a 13-point, 10-rebound effort Monday night in Toronto. “It's going to be important going forward.”

- Taylor Snow