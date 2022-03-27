Pregame Post-Ups: C's Not Discussing Race for No. 1

Pregame – Celtics Not Discussing Race for No. 1 Seed

Virtually every NBA pundit and fan is locked in on the Eastern Conference standings heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. Four teams, including the Boston Celtics, are separated by just a half-game for the top seed in the East heading into Sunday’s action. Meanwhile, the race for the fifth through 10th seeds and the associated play-in seeding is also tight.

One group that isn’t discussing those standings are those Boston Celtics. C’s head coach Ime Udoka relayed that notion very clearly ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

“We haven’t said anything to the team about standings or any of that,” he said bluntly.

Instead, Udoka commented, the Celtics are concentrating on priming themselves from a physical and execution standpoint as best as possible for a deep playoff run.

“We’re more worried about health and playing the right way and continuing to do what we’re doing and let the chips fall as far as that,” he said.

Minutes later, he echoed that notion again by adding, “For us, it’s about playing well and being healthy, and being rested going into it, getting the other guys ready more than looking at a certain opponent or not.”

That being said, Udoka did acknowledge that there are teams that attempt to line the standings up to their liking. He’s seen it throughout his career in the NBA. Realistically, the only way to do that is by resting players with the intention of potentially losing, or by emphasizing games that need to be won.

“As far as that, going back as a player or a coach, teams always try to manipulate what they can and figure out what’s in their favor,” Udoka said. He also added, “I think teams always, to some extent, try to control something if they can.”

It doesn’t sound like the Celtics will be one of those teams. Udoka revealed that during his time with the Spurs under Gregg Popovich, San Antonio’s coach always emphasized health, playing well, and executing at a high level. Udoka is now following the legendary coach’s lead.

- Marc D'Amico