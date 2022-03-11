Pregame Post-Ups: Rob Williams Makes Case for Smart as DPOY

Pregame – Rob Williams Makes Case for Smart as DPOY

BOSTON – Robert Williams, the NBA’s leader in blocks per game, has made a solid case for Defensive Player of the Year. But ask him, and he’ll tell you that he doesn’t even think he’s the most deserving potential nominee among Celtics players.

If Williams had a vote, he’d cast it for Marcus Smart.

“I think Smart deserves it, to be honest,” Williams said Friday before tipping off against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden. “A lot of my defensive grit and my will to fight out there, I get from just watching him, even in practice, just being vocal. He’s a great defensive anchor for us, but he’s a better leader.”

Williams believes that Smart’s constant communication and direction in “putting guys where they need to be” is one of the primary reasons why Boston has the top-ranked defensive unit in the entire league.

Smart helps his teammates go into games with specific plans for guarding opposing players, and his teammates trust his recommendations.

“Coaches tell us to key in on a certain player, and he starts the game off telling us alright I’ve got him - we’re going to make it hard on him,” Williams said of Smart. “It’s easy to follow a leader like that that has that grit. He directs us so well, he knows what play is coming. He’s always in our ear telling us, 'When they skip the ball this way, drop down; he’s going to throw a skip pass,' and we steal it. It’s easy to follow a leader like that.”

Aside from his communication skills, Smart can also back up his case for DPOY in several statistical categories. He ranks among the NBA’s top five in steals, is among the top 10 in deflections, and is tied with Williams for the most loose balls recovered in the league.

The last guard to win the coveted award was Gary Payton in 1996. But Williams thinks that it’s time the 26-year drought comes to an end this season.

“Smart should be the No. 1 runner for that,” Williams iterated. “We try to help each other when we’re out there a lot. I try to learn as much as possible from him. I feel like if anyone deserves it it’s him, for sure.”

- Taylor Snow