Pregame Post-Ups: Udoka Reflects on COTM Honor

BOSTON – Ime Udoka made franchise history Thursday afternoon in becoming Boston’s first rookie head coach to be named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month.

Udoka earned the recognition after just his fourth regular-season month on the job, joining K.C. Jones, Jimmy Rogers, Doc Rivers, and Brad Stevens on the list of Boston coaches who have won the award. Jones was the only other coach to win it in his first year with the Celtics, though he wasn’t a rookie coach at the time, having previously headed the Washington Bullets.

Although it’s an individual recognition, Udoka views it as a team achievement after the C’s posted the best record in the Eastern Conference during February with a mark of 9-2.

“It means we're playing well, bottom line,” Udoka stated Thursday evening before hosting the Memphis Grizzlies. “Those individual awards are really a reflection of the team and what they're doing. And, as I've said all year, our group is great and lets us push them, coach them hard. And that's where the results are showing for that. And so more than anything, it means we're heading in the right direction. And those accolades come but, for me personally, it's a reflection of those guys. I don't care about the personal (awards), but I care how we're playing, what direction we're going.”

February was a month of defensive dominance for the Celtics, who ranked near the top of the NBA in most categories on that end of the floor. They posted the best defensive rating in the league (101.4), surrendered the fewest number of field goals per game (36.5), allowed the lowest shooting percentage both from the field (40.3 percent) and from 3-point range (31.9 percent), allowed the fewest points per game (100.7), and blocked the most shots per game (6.9).

Boston also had a strong collective showing on the offensive end, finishing fifth in both effective field-goal percentage (56.1 percent) and assists per game (27.4).

As a result of their outstanding play on both ends, Boston recorded the best plus/minus (14.3) and net rating (15.1) in the league. And in one month’s span, the C’s went from hovering around .500 to being 10 games over .500.

Even though Udoka wouldn’t take credit for the turnaround, his players believe that his coaching had a lot to do with it.

“He's been amazing,” Grant Williams said after the C’s pulled off a 17-point comeback wing over the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday night. “He's challenged us, he's been a guy that holds us to a higher standard. He hasn't allowed us to slip or dip in anything whether it's defensive intensity – he’ll call a timeout and speak his spiel and let us know exactly what we're doing and let us have it, and we'll bounce back and respond.

“It’s tremendous that we've grown the relationships, I feel like, over the course of the year. With a new coach, you always have to adjust to knowing the system. It was a bumpy start, but I feel like we're getting into the flow of things and just trusting great leadership from him and the rest of the coaching staff.”

- Taylor Snow