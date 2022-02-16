Pregame – Pregame Post-Ups: Udoka Gives Injury Updates on Smart, Williams

Boston’s streak of 11 straight games with a healthy starting five came to an end during Tuesday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, as Robert Williams was ruled out pregame with a strained right calf, and Marcus Smart was injured during the second quarter of the 135-87 win by spraining his right ankle.

Both players were initially listed as doubtful heading into Wednesday night’s home matchup against the Detroit Pistons, before being ruled out about two hours prior to tip-off at TD Garden. However, the fact that they were even listed as doubtful to begin with indicated that neither injury is severe.

C’s head coach Ime Udoka confirmed as such, noting how the timing of their minor injuries also works out well leading into their eight-day All-Star break, which will begin after Wednesday night’s game.

“Coming off the back-to-back, they had to get assessed in the [training facility] today,” Udoka said. “But obviously timing was probably the best with the break coming up. And don’t think it’s anything (serious). So obviously tonight they’ll be out, but we have guys that can fill in.”

Grant Williams will start in place of Rob, as he did Tuesday night. And Derrick White will earn his first Celtics start in place of Smart.

Udoka is confident in White’s ability to fill in as a lead facilitator, especially given his success in his first three games since being acquired at the trade deadline.

“With him coming off the bench in these few games, we haven’t had any letdowns in any way,” Udoka said of White, who has averaged 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, while also logging an on-court rating of plus-64 in 85 total minutes. “Offensively he can do some of the same things and not miss a beat there. But defensively, same size across the board and he’s been good as far as that too. So just more opportunity for him to get used to playing with the starters.”

It will also be a good opportunity for some other second unit guys to step up, such as Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard. Both of those players thrived Tuesday night, as Nesmith scored a career-high 17 points, while Pritchard dished out a season-high seven assists.

The Celtics will be shorthanded, though they should have plenty of firepower to keep their nine-game winning streak alive heading into the break. It’s also comforting to know that coming out of the break, neither Smart nor Williams are expected to miss much time if any at all.

- Taylor Snow