Pregame Post-Ups: Udoka, White's Relationship Goes Way Back

Derrick White shouldn’t have too much trouble acclimating himself to his new Boston Celtics squad, given that he already has a strong relationship established with head coach Ime Udoka.

Before being acquired ahead of Thursday afternoon’s trade deadline, White had spent his first four-plus NBA seasons playing for the San Antonio Spurs, overlapping with the tail end of Udoka’s tenure as an assistant under Gregg Popovich.

During the two years they spent together, Udoka gained great respect for the 6-foot-4 combo guard, who took a determined road into the NBA, rising from a Division III college player to eventually becoming a first-round draft pick in 2017.

“We really liked his story coming out in the draft, his perseverance, the leap that he took to the Division I level (in his senior season), and how successful he was,” Udoka said prior to Friday night's tip-off against the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. “So bringing him in, he was a well-rounded player right off the top, and a guy that due to age and playing four years in college was mature already coming in to contribute on a veteran team.”

Over the past four years, White has grown into a solid playmaker and an elite defender. Prior to his arrival in Boston, he had posted season averages of 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and a career-high 5.6 assists per game. He also ranks second in the NBA among all guards in total blocked shots.

“He checks a lot of boxes across the board, offensively, defensively, as a person, as a player,” Udoka said. “He’s someone we’re obviously happy to have.”

Not only is White familiar with Udoka, but also with several of Boston’s core players. He spent the summer of 2019 playing alongside Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Jayson Tatum for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup.

The fact that they’ve all played together and that they know Udoka’s system should help expedite the learning process for White.

“He speaks the language and all the things that we've tweaked or stuff that he's familiar with, so we're not worried about that,” said Udoka.

White arrived at TD Garden Friday evening, but as of 5:45 had not completed his post-trade physical. Therefore, it is to be determined when he will make his debut. But he should be able to hit the ground running as soon as he’s cleared to play.

- Taylor Snow