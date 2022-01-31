Pregame Post-Ups: Timelord Becoming Boston’s Dimelord

Pregame – Timelord Becoming Boston’s Dimelord

BOSTON – Nothing amps up the TD Garden crowd more than one of Rob Williams’ high-flying slam dunks.

Yet, for Williams himself, there is one type of offensive play that excites him more than annihilating the rim, and that is assisting on his teammates’ buckets.

“Oh assist, for sure,” Williams answered Monday morning when asked which of the two plays he prefers. “I’m kind of like pass first, kick the ball out, especially pushing off rebounds.”

To prove his point, in the third quarter of Saturday night’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Williams passed up what could have been an open dunk so that he could feed Jayson Tatum for a wide-open 3-pointer.

“They kind of got on me about,” Williams joked of his teammates’ reactions to that decision. “I was wide open under the goal and I had a dunk, but I just turned around and threw to the 3-point line. [Tatum] made it, thankfully.”

Although Tatum was likely among those who believed Williams should have thrown it down on that play, he appreciates the selflessness that the fourth-year center brings to the offense. The more ball movement Williams generates, the more likely the C's are to win, proven by the fact that they are 7-1 when he dishes out more than three assists compared to 19-24 when he doesn’t.

“It’s incredible just what he brings to us every night,” Tatum said after Saturday night’s win in New Orleans. “And I think just kind of seeing where he started and how far he’s come, I think him starting to realize how important to us that he is going forward in what we ultimately want to accomplish.”

Hearing such words from his All-NBA teammate makes Williams want to create even more of an impact.

“It means a lot, especially coming from him saying that,” Williams said of Tatum's comments prior to facing off against the Miami Heat Monday night at TD Garden. “The trust that my team has been putting in me throughout this season, I’m just thankful for it. I know these guys have my back.”

And Williams clearly as their back as well, as he has shown throughout the season via his selfless passing.

- Taylor Snow