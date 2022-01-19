Pregame Post-Ups: Udoka Comments on C’s Latest Acquisitions

Pregame – Udoka Comments on C’s Latest Acquisitions

NBA trade season is officially in full swing, and the Boston Celtics are wasting no time getting busy.

First-year President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens made his first midseason deal Wednesday afternoon, acquiring 22-year-old forward Bol Bol and 25-year-old guard PJ Dozier from the Denver Nuggets in a three-team trade that also included the San Antonio Spurs.

Boston completed its part of the deal by sending forward Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio, and Denver landed guard Bryn Forbes from the Spurs.

Bol, the son of former NBA star Manute Bol, is in his third NBA season and was once one of the most highly-touted young prospects in the nation. Standing 7-foot-2 with a wingspan of 7-8, he brings both immense size and offensive versatility, being able to space the floor with a career 37.8 percent clip from 3-point range.

Dozier, the cousin of former Celtics star Reggie Lewis, is in his fifth NBA season and briefly played for Boston during the 2018-19 campaign. Last season, he averaged career-highs of 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Nuggets.

However, neither Bol nor Dozier will be seeing the court any time soon for the Celtics due to the fact that they are both rehabbing from serious injuries.

Bol underwent foot surgery earlier this week and is expected to miss two to three months. Meanwhile, Dozier tore his left ACL in late November and will likely be out for the remainder of the season.

Bol already has a couple of connections on the Celtics: one being his former University of Oregon teammate Payton Pritchard, and the other being Oregon native Ime Udoka.

Boston’s coach is familiar with Bol’s game and is excited about possibly seeing the multitalented big in action toward the end of the season and potentially beyond.

“I’ve seen him quite a bit at Oregon before he got hurt there playing with Payton,” Udoka said Wednesday evening before tipping off against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. “I know about him, an intriguing guy who can do a lot of things. And he’s a guy that’s a restricted free agent, so we can retain his rights and get a good look at him over the next few months.”

Although it’s not a trade that will carry an immediate impact, there is potential in seeing both Bol and Dozier in a Celtics uniform down the line. And for Stevens, it may just be the start of a busy trade season leading up to the Feb. 10 deadline.

- Taylor Snow