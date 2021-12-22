Pregame Post-Ups: Johnson's Career Comes Full Circle in Boston

Pregame – Johnson's Career Comes Full Circle in Boston

Things really do come full circle if your name is Joe Johnson.

Johnson, who was drafted 10th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2001 NBA Draft, signed with the team again Wednesday evening via a 10-day contract. The seven-time All-Star, who has not played in an NBA game since 2018, said the opportunity to return to where his career started 20-plus years ago was an option he just couldn’t turn down.

“When my agent called me yesterday and told me that this was on the table, it was a no-brainer for me,” Johnson said before Wednesday’s tip-off against the Cavaliers. “I’m a guy who really takes care of his body and I’m in pretty good shape. I felt like I was ready to take on that challenge.”

He took that comment about his conditioning a step further, later saying, “Honestly, I think I’m in some of the best shape I’ve ever been in.”

There were also some not-so-rosy circumstances that Johnson had to acknowledge during his pregame conversation. He said that while this is technically a homecoming, his time was brief in Boston during his first go-around back in 2001-02. It only lasted from June until the following April before the C’s shipped him off to Phoenix. He also acknowledged that this stay might be brief as well.

“It would be nice to come out here, perform well, enjoy this little process that I got,” he said of his 10-day contract. “Yeah, because then I could probably walk away from the game.”

That’s not what the Celtics want just yet. They see Johnson as a valuable addition to the roster, one that brings a totally different aspect to the team compared to a young G League player who’s trying to make a name for himself.

“We have guys we’re relying on – Payton (Pritchard), Romeo (Langford), Aaron (Nesmith), young guys that are stepping up and playing well,” head coach Ime Udoka said. “But we want more of a steadying presence and kinda know what they’re all about more so than a project or potential down the line.”

Udoka even commented that having a simple conversation with Johnson unfolds differently than it would with a young player, simply because of Johnson’s age and experience.

“Just talking to him and some of the other coaches that have talked to him, just that veteran, savvy experience and what he’s talking about is different than talking to some young guys,” Udoka added. “That part is unique, but needed at times for us.”

Such a presence will certainly benefit everyone on the team, but could impact Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown the most. Johnson said that he has a slight pre-existing relationship with Brown, with whom he played some pick-up ball this past summer in Atlanta, and that he had a one-on-one conversation with Tatum this morning when they were the only two players in the gym working out.

The introductions have happened, and now Johnson, Tatum and Brown are teammates. You know who were Johnson’s teammates back in 2001? The likes of Kenny Anderson, Joe Forte, Walter McCarty and Vitaly Potapenko, among others.

Who would’ve thought this would be happening 20-plus years later?

