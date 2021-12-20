Pregame Post-Ups: Tatum Rewarded for Stellar Stretch

Pregame – Tatum Rewarded for Stellar Stretch

Jayson Tatum was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week Monday after averaging 31.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game across three games spanning from Dec. 13-19.

Though it was more than just his statistics that made Tatum worthy of such an honor, as his consistent presence has helped to keep the injury- and illness-plagued Boston Celtics afloat of late, winning two of their last three games despite playing with a depleted roster.

Since returning from a five-game West Coast trip last weekend, nine different Boston players have either been placed on the injury report or have entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols, including five of their top nine rotation players.

Despite their misfortune, the Celtics still won two of their three games over the past week, including a 117-103 win over the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 13 and a 114-107 victory over the New York Knicks Saturday night. Their only hiccup was a 111-107 loss to the league-leading Golden State Warriors.

Through the period of uncertainty, Tatum has been a constant source of production.

The All-Star wing started off the week with a season-best 42-point effort against Milwaukee, which came by way of a 16-of-25 shooting performance from the field, including a 7-of-13 clip from 3-point range. He also corralled five rebounds, dished out four assists, and snagged three steals in 38 minutes of action, during which he logged a plus-21.

Tatum followed that up with a 27-point, eight-rebound, six-assist performance against the Warriors. Despite the fact that the No. 1 team in the league prevailed, Tatum still logged a plus-3 during his 42 minutes on the court.

Finally, he wrapped up the week with a 25-point, nine-rebound, two-assist effort against the Knicks Saturday night. Although his team missing nine bodies, he was still able to help them secure a win.

It marks the first time this season – and the fifth time in his career – in which Tatum has earned the East's weekly honor. Celtics coach Ime Udoka said that the recognition was “well-deserved,” not only because of the week’s worth of contributions Tatum made, but also because of the work he’s put in all season.

“That’s a guy that's pretty much carried the load for us all year, shouldered a lot of responsibility with guys being in and out,” Udoka said prior to Monday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. “He’s one of the top minutes per game guys in the league and it just shows to his professionalism.

“I sent him a text the other night just appreciating the work he's put in, for a guy that age and what he does to take care of himself and prepare himself for the game. So it’s well deserved. You like to see him rewarded for that hard work, discipline, dedication, all the things he does well, and it’s needed for us.”

- Taylor Snow