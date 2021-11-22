Pregame Post-Ups: Brown, Williams Cleared to Play Monday Night

Pregame – Brown, Williams Both Cleared to Return Monday Night

Ready for a double dose of good news?

Jaylen Brown and Rob Williams are back.

After missing Brown for the past eight games and Williams for the past three, the Boston Celtics will welcome both back into the starting lineup Monday night when they host the Houston Rockets.

Brown will be eased back into the swing of things after recovering from a right hamstring strain. The plan is to have him play four six-minute stints, according to head coach Ime Udoka, and the hope is to have him pick up right where he left off after averaging 25.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game through the first nine games of the season.

“He’s a guy that also knows his role, and we have sets for him, and he’s going to come out and be aggressive,” said Udoka. “So it’s pretty easy for him to find his spots, but more so with other guys getting used to him getting back and him getting used to what we’ve been doing in the time he’s been gone.”

Williams won’t be nearly as restricted as Brown, after missing the last three games with left knee tendinopathy. Though, the team will still monitor how he’s feeling throughout the game.

“We’d like to keep him a little less than 30 (minutes), but he’s really fine,” Udoka insisted. “It’s more so a pain tolerance thing till he can get his knee is feeling well.”

Having Brown and Williams back in the starting lineup means that both Dennis Schroder and Grant Williams will head back to the bench.

Schroder excelled while stepping in for Brown over the last eight games, averaging 23.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. Grant Williams stepped up as well, filling in for Rob Williams and averaging 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field, 47.1 percent from 3-point range, and 100 percent from the free-throw line.

The only missing body Monday night will be Josh Richardson, who is out with a non-COVID illness. Other than that, the Celtics are thrilled to finally have their starting lineup back at full strength with the returns of Brown and Williams.

- Taylor Snow