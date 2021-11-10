Pregame Post-Ups: C's Hungry for Revenge in Raps Rematch

Pregame – C's Hungry for Revenge in Raps Rematch

The Boston Celtics feel as though they’ve improved quite a bit since their home opener on Oct. 22 when they suffered a 115-83 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

On Wednesday night, they’ll get to show just how far they’ve come in a rematch at TD Garden.

“It’s a good measuring stick just from an energy standpoint playing against these guys,” first-year head coach Ime Udoka said before the 7:30 p.m. tip-off. “It’s all about effort, energy, and randomness (when facing Toronto’s unpredictable defense). We didn’t handle it well the last time. I felt like it was our worst effort game, so we’re looking forward to it tonight.”

The home opener served as an early wake-up call for the Celtics, as they failed to match Toronto’s physicality and aggressiveness.

Rookie forward Scottie Barnes led the way with 25 points and 13 rebounds, including six boards on the offensive end. As a team, Toronto grabbed more than twice the amount of offensive rebounds as the Celtics, holding a 21-10 advantage in that department.

“They're one of the more physical, aggressive teams,” said Udoka. “They're one of the top offensive rebounding teams. They'll really junk it up. They're one of the top transition teams offensively, one of the top isolation teams, I think third overall. So we gotta be ready to guard as far as that.

“And then defensively – randomness, unpredictability, so they'll blitz, they'll switch, they'll rotate from weird areas so you gotta be ready for that. We showed film and talked about being strong with the ball and some of the things that we did better against Dallas and Chicago.”

With that first matchup still fresh in their minds, the Celtics are eager to flip the script on Toronto by coming out as the more aggressive team Wednesday night.

“That game left a nasty taste in all of our mouths,” Robert Williams said following practice Tuesday afternoon. “So along with coach’s game plan, we plan on going out and playing our hardest, getting our revenge for sure.”

- Taylor Snow