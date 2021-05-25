Pregame Post-Ups: C's are 'Reset' and 'Refreshed'

Pregame – Celtics are in Great Place Physically, Mentally Ahead of Game 2

Brad Stevens ended his pregame press conference ahead of Game 2 with an encouraging message about his Celtics.

“There have been challenges along the way,” he said while concluding his thoughts on mental health and wellness in the NBA, “but we’re reset, we’re refreshed, and this is an opportunity to continue playing. We’re looking forward to playing well tonight.”

That positive message followed sentiments of appreciation for the opportunities that have presented themselves to the general NBA over the past year-plus.

The ongoing pandemic shut down many areas of business throughout the world, and temporarily did so for the NBA as well. The league found a way to overcome the challenges that accompanied the pandemic, however, allowing Stevens and the rest of the NBA to remain healthy and continue to work. For that, he is very grateful.

“We are very fortunate to get a chance to work. We are very fortunate to get a chance to compete,” he said. “There’s been a lot of things that have gone a lot harder for a lot of people in the last year than us, right? So first of all you have to be thankful for all that we have been blessed to be able to continue to do, the own health of our teams and staffs.”

That being said, it’s not as if the last 15 months have been easy going for anyone involved in the NBA. This stretch has been a bear of a challenge both physically and mentally, and that’s on top of the physical and mental tolls that accompany a standard NBA season. Stevens pays very close attention to the impact of such challenges.

“I don’t think it’s just during this time, I don’t think it’s just during the bubble; I think it’s all the time,” he said of staying on top of mental wellness within his team. “We’re coaching a lot of people at the age and stage where depression and anxiety, those are triggered and those are onset more between the ages of 18 and 24 than any other age.”

He continued, saying that the Celtics and the NBA have great support networks for players who face such adversity.

“But certainly with the world that we’re living in,” he said, “I think it’s just important that they have that kind of support within these buildings and within this league – which they do – to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to help them navigate this with great fame and notoriety and money and all of the stuff that everybody talks about, obviously comes great responsibility. And people feel the weight of that responsibility. And so I think that that is something that we try to be on top of all the time.”

Including during the NBA Playoffs, when pressure and anxiety are likely at their highest point of the season. Fortunately for Boston, it sounds as if their Celtics are in a great space heading into Game 2 with that regard.

- Marc D'Amico