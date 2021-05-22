Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Outlines Report on Nets' 'Others'

Pregame – There's More to the Nets than Durant, Harden and Irving

It’s easy to become fixated on Brooklyn’s Big Three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving and forget about the other guys who surround them on the court. Brad Stevens is not allowing himself to do so.

Prior to Game 1 against the Nets, Stevens gave his longest and most detailed answer of his media session after being asked about those ‘others.’ He essentially went down Brooklyn’s roster and outlined what every contributor outside of the team’s Big Three bring to the table.

“Jeff Green was the leading scorer here the first year I was here. He’s had a great year and gives them a chance to play big at the 4, small at the 5, and not really be that small when he and Durant are out there,” Stevens said. “Obviously Blake (Griffin), obviously DeAndre (Jordan), those guys are accomplished. They’ve been accomplished for a long time.”

Stevens then went deeper into the rest of the roster to outline a few players who may be lesser known to the casual NBA fan.

“Chris Brown has had a great year,” Stevens continued. “The shooters – (Joe) Harris, almost 50/40. The only thing that kept him out of 50/40/90 was his free-throw percentage. And then (Landry) Shamet hurt us in Game 2.”

The presence of all of these quality players, according to Stevens, allows Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash to run lineups onto the floor that can play almost any brand of basketball at a high level.

“They’ve got a deep bench and can go in a number of different ways,” Stevens commented. “I think that that’s the – they can go switching 1 through 5 and go small and athletic and still not be that small, or they can go a little bit bigger and be more traditional at the 5. A lot of good players.”

These comments from Stevens weren’t just off the cuff compliments to Brooklyn’s deep roster. They were from scouting reports that Boston has put together heading into this matchup against one of the most talented teams ever assembled.

There’s no question that Durant, Harden and Irving are the three-headed monster that drives this Brooklyn team. The Celtics, however, can’t afford to forget about the other talented Nets who will take the floor during this series.

- Marc D'Amico