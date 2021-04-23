Pregame Post-Ups: Fournier Set to Return, Brown Inching Closer

Pregame – Fournier Set to Return, Brown Inching Closer

The Boston Celtics checked one more player off their injury report Friday, as Evan Fournier was cleared to return to action after missing the last nine games while in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Fournier will be limited in his first game back against the Brooklyn Nets, as C’s coach Brad Stevens said his minutes will likely fall somewhere in the low 20s. Those minutes should gradually rise over the next few games, as the veteran wing continues to work his way back into shape following a bout with COVID-19.

The Celtics are no strangers to this situation, as they’ve had a handful of players who have had to go through the same post-COVID reintegration process. But as Stevens pointed out, each case is unique, as is each player’s ability to re-condition themselves in the aftermath.

“We've had several guys that went through it, and everybody is much different,” Stevens said ahead of tip-off at Barclays Center. “I think the biggest thing is we have an open line of communication with the individual; he'll be restricted, but it is very much an individual thing. Everybody reacts a little bit differently. Everybody responds a little bit differently, feels it a little bit differently. So you're balancing not only the fact that he's been through it from the standpoint of being unwell, but he's also not been able to do anything for the better part of 3 weeks. So you do balance that, and that's why you build up rather than him throw back full-go into a 35-minute per game role.”

Even 20 minutes of Fournier should be a boost for a Celtics team that will be looking to fill the scoring void of Jaylen Brown, who will miss his second straight game with left shoulder bursitis.

Fortunately, Brown’s injury shouldn’t keep him sidelined for much longer, according to Stevens.

“It’s not severe, from what I've been told, as far as long-term,” the coach said of Brown’s shoulder injury. “But it’s certainly painful, and certainly he doesn't have full range of motion when he's working it out, when he's using it. He's close (to being able to return). Tonight was very much a possibility, but probably leaning more towards doubtful. So he's day-to-day after this.”

That’s good news for a Celtics team that is hoping to finally have a full, healthy team before heading into the postseason. And getting Fournier back Friday night brings them that much closer to reaching such status.

- Taylor Snow