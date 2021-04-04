Pregame Post-Ups: Langford Set to Make Season Debut

Pregame – Langford Set to Make Season Debut

The day has finally arrived: Romeo Langford is healthy and will suit up for the Boston Celtics for their Easter night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

It’s been more than half a year since Langford has seen any NBA action, after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist, which he suffered last August during the final game of the 2019-20 regular season. The rookie wing wound up playing through the injury in the first two-plus rounds of the postseason, before finally shutting it down following Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Langford was initially ready to return immediately after the All-Star break, but was placed into the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols before he could slip his uniform back on. He had been in the Protocols up until a few days ago when he was cleared to return to both the practice facility and the arena so that he could start re-conditioning his body.

And now, he’s finally ready to play; although, don’t expect to see too much of him over the next several games as he works to get back in playing shape.

“He's not ready for anything significant, so he might get a stint or two (tonight),” C’s head coach Brad Stevens said before Sunday’s 6 p.m. tip-off inside TD Garden. “We'll see how the game goes. We'll try to ramp him up as much as we can in games and in practice over the next couple of weeks, but I don't have any expectations on him here for a couple of weeks.”

But the important thing is that Langford is back, his wrist is strong, and he’s feeling the healthiest he’s been since last season. We may not see much of him over the next few weeks, but his addition could be key for the final stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.

- Taylor Snow