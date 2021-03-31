Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Excited for Vaccination

Pregame – Stevens Can't Wait To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

All members of the Boston Celtics – from players to coaches to front office personnel – will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts come April 19. Brad Stevens is one member of that group who is highly anticipating that date’s arrival.

“It’s something that I personally can’t wait to do,” Stevens said before Wednesday night’s matchup with Dallas. “I think just generally I’m looking forward to that opportunity.”

So, too, should everyone else in the NBA, as mass vaccination will lead to far more normalcy among everyone’s daily lives.

Stevens pointed out that the league has already loosened some restrictions for teams that have a high percentage of personnel that has already been vaccinated. Teams that have already received mass vaccination are the Atlanta Hawks, the Los Angeles Lakers, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers, with the LA Clippers reported to soon receive theirs as well.

Each team is operating under its home state’s guidelines with regard vaccination availability and distribution.

Stevens said one of the reasons he’s so excited to receive the vaccine is because the COVID-19 virus has proven to be a deadly pest that can strike at any moment. He has seen it with his own eyes.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had several people who have had it, whether it’s all the way back to (Marcus) Smart’s episode a year ago,” he commented. “Again, despite all of our attempts, despite all of our efforts, despite this mini bubble that we’re living in, we still are very susceptible to it and it’s just a great reminder of how brutal this is.”

As of tonight, two Celtics remain in the league’s Health and Safety Protocols due to COVID-19. Romeo Langford was listed as questionable but remains out as he works his way back into shape. Tristan Thompson has not yet been cleared to work out, and Stevens said Thompson may need to wait at least a couple more days before he is given such clearance.

- Marc D'Amico