Pregame Post-Ups: Fournier's Ready To Roll Tonight

Pregame – Fournier Says He's Ready To Roll with Celtics

Evan Fournier’s short stay in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols is in the rearview mirror and he will make his anticipated debut with the Boston Celtics tonight against New Orleans.

The Celtics acquired Fournier from the Magic at Thursday’s trade deadline, but the versatile wing was unable to join the team for its games Friday and Saturday due to being placed into the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. Fournier revealed prior to tip-off that a false-positive test is what landed him the Protocols and forced him to miss Boston’s games Friday and Saturday night.

“I think it was the day of the game in Oklahoma City I had tested in Boston and that was a positive test,” Fournier revealed during his opening press conference with the Celtics. “So I entered the protocol, I had to test a couple [more times] the same day. The results were all negative. I had another test yesterday. Everything was negative. The doctor called me, he said my levels were actually very low on my positive test, and sometimes it happens so it might be just a false one and that was the case.”

Now he’s cleared to go and is looking forward to assimilating into his new team. He believes that process will go smoothly, thanks in large part to his wide array of skills.

“I think one of the best things about my game is I’m able to do a lot of things. I can handle, I can pass, you can run me off screens and pin-downs,” he said. “So it’s really going to be about, how can I fit with the other guys? I’m obviously learning the system, and I’m going to try to be myself, but obviously try to adapt to what guys are doing on the floor. We’ll see starting tonight.”

Brad Stevens will do his best to keep things simple for Fournier during the wing’s first appearance with Boston. Stevens said that the team will run a “basic group of actions” for Fournier tonight, including a new action that was installed during this morning’s shootaround specifically for Fournier.

Stevens also said that Fournier will play “significant minutes” tonight and for the rest of the season. That load might be even heavier tonight than normal, seeing as the Celtics will be playing without Jaylen Brown, who is out with a left hip contusion.

The on-the-court adjustment should come easily to a veteran like Fournier, but the off-the-court process may be a bit different. This is the first instance in the wing’s nine-year career during which he has been traded mid-season.

He did, though, have some assistance from fellow Frenchman and former Celtics big man Vincent Poirier with regard to intel on living in Boston. It didn’t take long for Fournier to dial up his French national team teammate following the trade.

“That’s the first thing I did, yes,” he said of calling Poirier. “But more so than basketball, it was more about the city, the fans, the restaurants, et cetera. He only had good things to say.”

The Celtics are hoping that the city of Boston will only have good things to say about him, too.

- Marc D'Amico