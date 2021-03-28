Pregame Post-Ups: After Tonight, C’s Look Forward to Long Homestand

Pregame – After Tonight, C’s Look Forward to Long Homestand

The Boston Celtics have almost reached the light at the end of the tunnel – the light being TD Garden and the tunnel being their seemingly never-ending travel between games.

The C’s have traveled or been on the road for nine of their last 10 games, but that stretch will finally come to end after tonight’s game in Oklahoma City, following which they will travel home for a season-long, seven-game homestand that will span across two weeks.

“I don’t know how many teams have played more road games than us,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said before tip-off against the Thunder. (The answer is zero teams, by the way.) “I certainly feel it, personally, and certainly this has been a tough stretch. But I think that guys will welcome the opportunity to sleep in their own bed and get into a routine at home.”

The Celtics have without a doubt found comfort in playing at home, where they have gone 13-7 this season compared to 9-16 on the road. Though, as Stevens pointed out, “It doesn’t guarantee playing well. The other teams are out there too, and we play a bunch of good teams.”

Unfortunately for the Celtics, they will not be able to travel back to Boston until tomorrow due to tonight’s 9 p.m. start, which could have a slight impact on their internal clocks. But there will be plenty of time for them to adjust after hosting the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night.

“It will almost feel like we’re still on the road there at least for a couple of games,” Stevens said of the next-day travel situation. “But it will be nice to be at home, get a chance to sleep in our own beds, see our families, and hopefully build a little bit with a little bit less bouncing all over the place.”

However, before they set their sights on home, the C’s have got to take care of business against the Thunder. This should be a difficult game for Boston, as it will be missing five players tonight. But once they get through this last Thunder-cloud of a challenge, they’ll finally be able to return to that beacon of light known as TD Garden.

- Taylor Snow