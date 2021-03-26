Pregame Post-Ups: How Thursday’s Trades Should Impact Rob’s Role

Pregame – How Thursday’s Trades Should Impact Rob’s Role

In trading Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls Thursday, the Boston Celtics opened up about 25 minutes at the center spot.

You know what that means? It’s time for more Timelord.

Robert Williams, who has averaged 17.2 minutes per game this season, has been chomping at the bit to earn more playing time. And now is his opportunity to do so, as C’s head coach Brad Stevens indicated Friday evening before taking on the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I think it puts a lot on him,” Stevens said of Williams now that Theis is gone. “I think that he’s made a lot of strides, he does a lot of good things, and he can fill up a stat sheet. I think that there’s things that he will just continue to improve upon, and his best days are still far ahead … He’s a competitive guy, so he’ll obviously get a lot of opportunity here.”

Stevens hinted that the 23-year-old center may also get an opportunity to start some games, at least as long as Tristan Thompson remains out due to health and safety protocols. Though the coach also added that Williams will likely return to his second unit sparkplug role, as he is more accustomed to coming off the bench. However, that shouldn’t take away from his opportunity to earn a significant spike in minutes.

“He’s always been more comfortable coming off the bench, so he will have to adjust that here, at least in this near term,” Stevens said. “And then once we have everybody back and Tristan’s back and everything else, then we’ll figure that out later. But I know that Rob is a critical part of our team now and a critical part of our team for the future.”

Newcomers Moe Wagner and Luke Kornet, who both were acquired in the Theis trade, will also have a great opportunity to earn frontcourt minutes; however, that likely won’t be the case Friday night. Although they are both listed as active, Stevens doubts that either of them will play against the Bucks since they just joined the team a few hours ago.

In the meantime, Williams will take heavy responsibility in holding down the frontcourt. So, get ready for more Timelord.

- Taylor Snow