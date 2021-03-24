Pregame Post-Ups: Bucks Miniseries an ‘Unbelievable Opportunity’ for C's

Pregame – Milwaukee Miniseries an ‘Unbelievable Opportunity’ for C's

The Boston Celtics remain hopeful that they can turn their 21-22 record around and be playing their best basketball by the start playoffs. And, as recent history suggests, they should feel that way.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens pointed out Wednesday evening that his teams have bounced back from numerous slow starts, referencing both the 2015-16 season, when they started out 19-19 and finished 48-34, and the 2016-17 season when they started out 13-12 and finished 53-29.

This team has dealt with more obstacles than either of those teams due to its non-stop health issues, but Stevens is hoping that, like in years past, the team will come together and peak at just the right time.

“We've never been like this from the standpoint of lack of consistency of lineups since maybe my second year, when we had all those trades in the first part of the season, and it’s just been availability,” Stevens said ahead of Wednesday night’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. “Obviously we don't have much time left, when you look at it from a big-picture standpoint, and I'm hopeful that we can get better, get better, get better and peak at the right time. I think that's ultimately our challenge and our task, with the way that the season started, and with our inconsistencies.”

Boston’s next immediate challenge will be one of its greatest tests yet, as it will face the 28-14 Milwaukee Bucks in back-to-back games on the road. And it’s the type of challenge that, if it ends in their favor, could be a turning point for the Celtics.

“Games like this are an unbelievable opportunity to play against one of the best teams in the league, to do so in consecutive games and challenge that idea of growth, because that's going to be really important if we want to, again, be peaking at the very end.”

- Taylor Snow