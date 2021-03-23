Pregame Post-Ups: Nesmith Shining in Hustle Department

Pregame – Nesmith Shining in Hustle Department

The transition from college to the pros can be a difficult process for rookie sharpshooters, as they have to adjust to a faster game speed, deal with more physical defenders and adapt to new offensive systems. In the meantime, the hope is that they can impact the game in other ways, which is exactly what Aaron Nesmith has done for the Boston Celtics throughout the first half of his first season.

Nesmith was a stud of a shooter at Vanderbilt last season, where he made an average of 4.2 triples per game at an absurd 52.2 percent rate while scoring 24.4 points per game. But his role has drastically changed upon entering the NBA, as he has only played sparingly for the Celtics and hasn’t hoisted up a ton of shots.

With that being said, the Celtics have gotten great value out of his minutes due to the intangibles that he has brought to the game, primarily in the hustle department.

“He is a great worker, and he has really worked hard to say if I am not scoring the ball like I’d like, or if I’m learning where my spots are offensively, I can still impact the game in other ways,” C's head coach Brad Stevens said Monday night before tipping off against the Grizzlies in Memphis. “That for him has been (being) a reliable multiple effort defender and some offensive rebounding. He’s probably the best of our wings at crashing the glass from the opposite corner, and that’s a valuable thing to carry with him as he moves on. Those can be separators, those guys that get a couple of possessions a game.”

With a team as talented as the Celtics, it’s difficult for young players to get consistent playing time and to develop a rhythm. But what they can do is give everything they’ve got when they’re on the court, and Nesmith has done just that.

“I think it’s been very obvious that none of those young guys have really separated themselves from the others, but I do think what Aaron has brought to the table is encouraging,” Stevens said. “I do believe strongly in his work and who he will become, for sure.”

It’s only a matter of time before Nesmith earns a consistent role and returns to his sharpshooting excellence. In the meantime, he’ll keep impacting the game with winning plays and non-stop hustle.

