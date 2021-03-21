Pregame Post-Ups: C' Striving To Play Great Team Ball

Pregame – Celtics Striving To Play Great Team Basketball

Boston’s issues this season have little to do with talent. They instead have everything to do with the team’s inability to play great team basketball.

Good teams have a roster that supports each other through thick and thin without pointing fingers. Good teams share the ball. Good teams cover for each other on defense. Good teams are made up of players who have confidence in one another to make the right play, and if on occasion they don’t make the right play, it doesn’t set off alarms.

The Celtics haven’t displayed these characteristics on a consistent basis, which is a topic Brad Stevens spoke about at length before Sunday’s matinee matchup with the visiting Orlando Magic.

“The one thing that you can’t do in basketball is expect anybody to be perfect,” he said. “I think that we hold ourselves individually to a high standard, and I think sometimes we hold each other to a high standard where we don’t allow the freedom to make a mistake and sprint back and get a stop. I think that that is very important. It’s a big part of playing together. It’s a big part of being a team.”

The need to showcase such characteristics as a team is as high as ever considering the circumstances and challenges this season has presented.

“We just haven’t been as good at that as we need to be to withstand this stuff, to withstand the challenges that have been in front of us, both before the break and certainly after,” Stevens said. “The last two games have not been good … There were moments, but we’ve got to look better together. I think a big part of that is bringing out the best in one another. And quite frankly, we’ve got to play like a Boston Celtics team should.”

The majority of evidence from Boston’s first 41 games of the season says that this group of players hasn’t been able to mesh together to bring out the best in each other. However, Stevens isn’t allowing past performances to impact his expectations and hopes for the future.

“I think we have the right people to do that,” Stevens said of the team playing together and showcasing those characteristics found in great teams. “I believe that we will do that.

“Until you do it consistently, then it’s hard to say that you’re that. I think that’s our next step, is, OK, if anything, by the end of these 30 games, we are a team that is really hard to beat on both ends of the court because we play with great togetherness.”

The search continues for Boston to reach that level. The talent is there. The Celtics just need to click as a group and play great team basketball.

- Marc D'Amico