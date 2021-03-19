Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Explains His Love for C's Job

Pregame – Stevens Explains Why He Loves the Celtics Job

There are many reasons why Brad Stevens is and will continue to be the head coach of the Boston Celtics, the most important of which the coach made clear ahead of Friday night’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

“I’m a 44-year-old Masshole,” he said, presumably with a smile hidden beneath his black face mask. "I swerve around others when I'm driving, I eat Dunkin' Donuts, and I root for the Patriots."

Well, then. Glad we got that out of the way.

All jokes aside, Stevens soon turned more serious while discussing the reasons why he loves his job with the Celtics. At the top of that list is the great leadership within Boston’s organization, which Stevens related to this difficult season. Boston currently sits at 20-20 on the season, which is certainly worse than expected, but the coach isn’t feeling pressure from his bosses.

“That’s one of the reasons why I said earlier, I love Wyc (Grousbeck) and Danny (Ainge), and our whole leadership team, and [Steve Pagliuca), because they’re not riding that rollercoaster,” said Stevens. “They haven’t. They understand that this is really challenging. And I appreciate that about them.”

So rather than feeling the pressure from above to perform, and rather than looking to skip town for another job, Stevens is dedicating himself toward helping Boston pull together and find consistent success on the court.

Stevens commented, “What I want to do is find that version of us that can play great together. That can make sure that we leave it on the court on every possession. And that we become the best version of ourselves.”

Stevens suggested that’s the key to the Celtics building some real momentum this season.

“I think that’s where it becomes fulfilling,” he said. “That’s where you become part of a team, where it becomes bigger than you.”

That’s exactly what the Celtics are striving to find this season, all while Stevens is the man guiding their ship.

- Marc D'Amico