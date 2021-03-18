Pregame Post-Ups: Identifying Areas of Greatness

Pregame – Identifying Areas of Greatness

As the Boston Celtics move ahead into the second half of the season, head coach Brad Stevens has a goal for his team: to become great in at least one specific element on each end of the court.

The C’s have displayed flashes of excellence in many different areas throughout the first half, but they haven’t been able to maintain consistency in any of them, which is reflected in their 20-19 record.

“You have to be able to say, we as a team are really good on the offensive end at this, we as a team are really good at the defensive end at this,” Stevens said Wednesday evening before a matchup against the Cavaliers in Cleveland. “And of all the teams we've had, this team has had the hardest time, probably, at becoming great at one or two things on each end. I think that's partly because we haven't had the full roster intact very often. Certainly there's a lot of other reasons for that, but that's our task.”

Boston’s inconsistency obviously hasn’t been ideal, but there is one positive that has come from it; in order to adjust, the team has been forced to try many different things, on which Stevens hopes the team can build.

“We've tried a lot more and played more defenses and tried a few things here lately that I do think that we can build off of and use if that time comes,” Stevens said. “Now, the deal is you have to be good at something.”

The Celtics are still searching for what that “something” is on either end of the court, and when they find it, they’ll be in a much better position to reach their goals beyond the regular season.

- Taylor Snow