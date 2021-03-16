Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Comments on PSU Hiring Shrewsberry

Pregame – Stevens Comments on Shrewsberry's Hiring at PSU

It didn’t take long Tuesday night for Brad Stevens to reveal his affinity for his close friend, his former colleague, and new head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions basketball team, Micah Shrewsberry.

“For us, the Shrewsberrys are not friends. They’re family,” Stevens said. “And so for him to get the opportunity to be able to go to Penn State, be able to be named head coach at Penn State… I could not be more thrilled for him.”

Penn State announced the hiring of Shrewsberry Monday night. Shrewsberry joined the Nittany Lions after spending the last two years as an assistant for the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten, which is also Penn State’s conference.

Shrewsberry and Stevens have been colleagues at multiple stops. First, they spent four years together at Butler, and Shrewsberry then joined Stevens in Boston for six years with the Celtics.

As Stevens revealed prior to Tuesday’s matchup with the Jazz, however, they go back even farther than that. They met each other while in their teens, which is when Stevens began to learn about the type of player and person Shrewsberry is.

“I used to play with Micah in open gyms traveling across the city of Indianapolis when we were 16, 17 years old when we didn’t hardly know each other,” said Stevens. “And you know, it was obvious then that he was a guy you wanted to play with because he knew how to play, he’d get everyone the ball, and he made his team better. And I played against him in college and it was the same thing. And then I worked with him at Butler and it was the same thing.”

Stevens then went on to rave about the qualities and characteristics Shrewsberry will bring to the table at Penn State.

“Spending six years with him here, he’s as good as it gets,” Stevens commented “He has great perspective. He’s a great basketball coach.”

He is a coach to whom the Celtics will forever be indebted, as he played a critical role in the development of both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Both players have gone on to become All-Stars during the first five seasons of their careers.

So there’s great reason why Stevens couldn’t wait to call Shrewsberry family as opposed to a friend. And now there’s great reason why the Stevens household will be mixing in some blue with their green and white.

“I had a huge bag of gear arrive at my house,” Stevens said proudly, “because we ordered it right when we found out.”

- Marc D'Amico