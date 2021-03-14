Pregame Post-Ups: C’s Capitalize on Rare Stretch of Off Days

Pregame – C’s Capitalize on Rare Stretch of Off Days

The condensed style of this season’s schedule has been difficult on teams in that there is rarely an opportunity to take a step back and focus on methods of improvement. But over the last few days, the Boston Celtics have gotten the chance to do just that.

Having played only one game since the All-Star break, Boston has had ample time throughout the past week to get back to the basics and focus specifically on improving their defensive habits.

“I really value the last three-four days because we actually have gone back to training camp defense,” C’s coach Brad Stevens said Sunday evening before taking on the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. “We’ve gone back to training camp defensive drills where you’re impacting the ball, you’re moving as the ball moves, you’re doing things you haven’t had a chance to do in a few months since this crazy season started.”

Reverting back to the basics can be beneficial for teams that are looking to refresh their bodies and minds, which is exactly what the Celtics need to do as they head into the second half of the season.

The C’s, in this case, chose to refresh themselves mostly on the defensive end of the court since that’s where they’ve dealt with most of their inconsistency throughout the season.

Stevens is hopeful that the team can create some stability on that end so that they are peaking just in time for when the postseason rolls around.

“l don’t want to minimize our defense thus far because I’m not pleased with where it is, but I do think that the teams that are playing the best defense as the season winds down will have a leg up,” the coach said.

As the season winds down, there also won’t be as many opportunities to practice extensively, which is why these last few days could wind up being critical for Boston’s playoff push.

- Taylor Snow