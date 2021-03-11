Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Reveals Smart's Minutes Restriction

Pregame – Stevens Reveals Smart's Minutes Restriction

Brad Stevens revealed tonight that Marcus Smart’s minutes restriction will be approximately 20-22 minutes during his return to the lineup against Brooklyn.

The decision to land on that amount of minutes had nothing to do with the coach, either, as he so relatably relayed prior to tip-off against the Brooklyn Nets.

“What I do, is I get told, and I follow instructions,” Stevens said of the minutes restriction. “It’s a lot like being married, right? My wife tells me what to do, and I do what she says. That’s pretty much how this all works with minute restrictions.”

The coach follows orders from the medical team so that his players remain on the court moving forward, rather than suffering a re-injury. An occurrence of the latter for Smart would be a severe detriment to the Celtics, who need their defensive ace now more than ever.

Smart returns to a team that has ranked 23rd in the league in defensive rating since his last appearance on Jan. 30. Prior to his injury, the team ranked 11th in the league in defensive rating, all while Smart was playing a career-high 32.3 minutes per game. He impacts Boston’s defense more than any player on the team.

Now the All-Defensive First Team guard will not approach his average minute total tonight, as Stevens alluded to, but he will log 20-22 minutes via short stints on the court. The question of when those stints will be logged remains to be answered after Stevens failed to shed light on his plan before the game.

“Well, I think in this particular case it is all dependent on the minutes limit,” Stevens said of how he’ll utilize Smart’s playing time. “So you just determine how you can best manage that throughout the course of a game; what you think would be the best thing for your team in that game and also what gives them the best chance to play in as much rhythm as possible, knowing in Marcus’ case, he’s still playing short stints.”

Not many concrete answers there from Stevens, but at least we know how long Smart will be on the court against this loaded Nets team. The rest of the puzzle will be a mystery to all until the ball is tossed up at 7:30 p.m.

- Marc D'Amico