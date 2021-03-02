Pregame Post-Ups: Smart 'Getting a Lot Closer' to Return

Pregame – Smart 'Getting a Lot Closer' to Return

It's been just over a month since Marcus Smart tore his left calf muscle, but his comeback appears to be just around the corner.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens revealed ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup against the LA Clippers that Smart “is getting a lot closer” to returning to the court, which is great news for a Boston team that has struggled without its defensive anchor.

While there is no exact date for Smart’s anticipated return, it seems as though it should be some time just after the upcoming All-Star break.

“It kind of depends, probably, on how the break goes and how much he's able to get in with our [training staff],” Stevens said shortly before tip-off inside TD Garden. “I think he's planning on staying here (in Boston) and doing that. And then how much you can actually do from a live standpoint to gear back up.”

Fortunately, there should be plenty of opportunities for Smart to ramp things up next week. The Celtics are scheduled to have six consecutive days off starting Friday, and then will have another two days off following their March 11 game against the Brooklyn Nets.

“The good news is in our first few days, I think we'll practice the Wednesday before we play Brooklyn, and then we've got a couple of days before we play again,” said Stevens. “We'll probably practice all three of those days, which would be a little unusual, but that should give him even more of a chance to practice.”

Once Smart is able to return to practice ins full swing, the Celtics will be that much closer to getting their heart and soul back, hopefully just after the break.

