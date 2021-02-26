Pregame Post-Ups: Striving for More Widespread Offensive Creativity

Pregame – C’s Strive for More Widespread Offensive Creativity

As the Boston Celtics attempt to dig themselves out of a rut, one of the main areas that they are focusing on is improving their ball movement by expanding their offensive creativity.

Boston currently ranks third-to-last in the NBA in team assists at 22.1 per game and is dead-last in secondary assists at just 1.9 per game. As Brad Stevens discussed Friday evening, both of those numbers need to rise in order for his offense to start clicking again.

“We know that’s something that we have to be better with,” Stevens said of his team's ball movement before tipping off against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. “We have a lot of guys whose best thing they do is score with the ball. Not a lot, but our best players certainly, thay’re creators. They are creative with the ball; they get into their rhythm with the ball. I think you could say that clearly for Kemba (Walker), Jayson (Tatum) and Jaylen (Brown).”

So when you have three elite creators, the question becomes, how do you get the others involved so that the offense doesn’t turn into stagnant iso ball?

“One of the things that obviously we have to do more of is cut so that we generate more paint threats through that, and then read whatever help comes,” Stevens answered. “And then secondly, I think we just need to continue to find more creative ways for others to break the defense down as well.”

Stevens added that he’s seen a recent improvement in the team’s cutting of late, with the exception of their late collapse in New Orleans Sunday night and their blowout loss in Atlanta Wednesday night, so the key is just to keep building from there.

“It’s something where multiple creators, multiple paint attacks, is how you get hockey assists,” Stevens said. “And so we have to have other guys that are aggressive too in catching, driving, catching and making a play; not catching and backing it out and playing hot potato with it. I think that’s one of our things right now is we’ve got to find other ways to create besides just those three guys with the ball.”

It’s no surprise that when the Celtics are moving the ball efficiently, they’re seeing success. They are 8-1 in games when they dish out at least 25 assists, but they are 7-16 in games when they fail to reach that number.

So, if the Celtics can start building up those assist and secondary assist numbers through more widespread creativity, then they should start to see some wins build up, as well.

- Taylor Snow