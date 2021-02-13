Pregame Post-Ups: Smart Progressing Through Recovery From Calf Tear

Pregame – Smart Progressing Through Recovery From Calf Tear

Marcus Smart is still nowhere near returning to the court after suffering a Grade I tear of his right medial gastrocnemius (part of the calf muscle) on Jan. 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Celtics guard is progressing “day-by-day,” as he told the media Friday night.

“I’m feeling good. Each day I’m feeling better.” Smart assured ahead of Boston’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden. “My body is definitely healing the way that we expected it to, but it’s definitely going to take some time. We'd rather be safe than sorry.”

The injury occurred in non-contact fashion under the basket while Smart was gathering himself for a defensive rebound. He says that when he went to jump, he felt and heard the calf pop before collapsing to the hardwood in agony. He’s not sure what caused the tear to occur, simply attributing it to an unlucky break.

“Nobody’s really seen this coming, myself included. It’s kind of one of those things that happens, the stars aligned the right way, and my calf gave out,” he said. “This could have happened to anybody and it could’ve been worse. So you just go forward, you continue to strengthen the calf, continue to do your balance work, and really get your body and mind back to trusting one another again.”

In recent days, Smart has been able to participate in light basketball activities and has been able to do some jogging.

“Nothing crazy,” he said. “I’m still able to get my shots up. I’m able to run a little bit off it. I’m probably, I would say, 30 to 40 percent running-wise. But just mostly doing a lot of testing, getting my calf stronger and doing a lot of calf raises and things of that nature to strengthen it, and just getting ready to hopefully get to the standpoint of stage 3 or 4 where I’m full-court running and really just going all out to really test this thing.”

Until then, he’ll keep progressing patiently, day-by-day.

- Taylor Snow