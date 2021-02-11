Pregame Post-Ups: Health Updates on Brown, Langford, Smart and Williams

Pregame – Health Updates on Brown, Langford, Smart and Williams

Health issues have been piling up for the Boston Celtics over the last couple of weeks, with Robert Williams being the latest addition to the team’s injury report Thursday afternoon.

The third-year big man will miss Thursday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors due to left hip soreness. Though rest assured, it does appear to be anything of major concern.

“He was just sore,” C’s coach Brad Stevens relayed ahead of tip-off inside TD Garden. “He was sore earlier this year, I don’t remember if it was an exhibition game or a regular season game, and we sat him out as well. Just being very, very, very cautious with that, nothing more than general soreness. Hopefully it’s nothing big and it doesn’t last beyond a day-to-day thing.”

The Celtics are also hopeful that Jaylen Brown’s knee tendonitis is not long-lasting, as president of basketball operations Danny Ainge discussed Thursday morning during an interview with Toucher & Rich on 98.5 The Sportshub.

Brown is not on the injury report at the moment, but the star wing missed two games this past week and will have to be closely monitored moving forward.

“We’re doing everything we can,” Ainge assured. “Giving him the two days rest isn’t going to cure it, it’s just going to lighten the load.”

Stevens later went on to add, “Every one of our players has a treatment plan, and a lot of them deal with different levels of tendinitis. A lot of them have little things that they’re dealing with and have to manage over the course of a long year.”

Romeo Langford, meanwhile, has been dealing with more of a major injury, as he continues to work his way back from offseason wrist surgery. The second-year wing has yet to play a game this season, but Stevens is hopeful that he’ll be back just after the All-Star break.

“He’s doing a lot,” Stevens confirmed. “He’s not playing live yet – he’s had a little bit of soreness that was to be expected. But that’s probably going to push him to the break, and he’ll probably be available after the break.”

The final player on Boston’s injury report is Marcus Smart, who still appears to be several games away from returning from a torn calf muscle.

Stevens said before Tuesday night’s game in Utah, “I don't expect him back anytime in the near, near future, with regard to our upcoming games.”

- Taylor Snow