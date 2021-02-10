Pregame Post-Ups: Scoring Around Gobert

Pregame – Scoring in the Paint Against Gobert and the Jazz

Tonight is a night during which the Boston Celtics must make calculated decisions around the basket.

The reason for that need can be outlined in one name: Rudy Gobert.

Gobert, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, currently ranks fourth in the league in blocked shots per game with an average of 2.7. He is an elite rim protector around whom Utah’s No. 3-ranked defense is built.

Boston has struggled to score against elite rim protectors and in the paint in general this season. The Celtics enter this gave having shot just 41.1 percent from inside the paint this season.

Brad Stevens said before facing off with Gobert and the Jazz that one way the Celtics will improve their shooting in that area, including tonight, will be by improving their reads inside the paint.

“I think we have to make better decisions in those areas,” he said. “A lot of teams funnel you into the big, right? They funnel you into the size. This is one of them. So if you try to challenge Gobert at the rim, you lose.”

Rather than challenging Gobert at the rim, the Celtics will instead look to draw his attention inside the paint and then move the ball to the open man. The more drives, kicks, passes and general ball movement against Gobert and the Jazz, the better. However, executing on that plan doesn’t necessarily mean Boston will find offensive success tonight. That’s how good Utah’s defense is.

“This is an expertly coached team that makes every shot difficult to come by,” said Stevens. “But we have to do a better job of going through a simple progression of reads and taking the right shots at the right time, and some of that is on an individual move, and some of that is getting off the ball. I think that [the Jazz are] the standard-bearer at that right now.”

Which means the Celtics face one heck of a challenge to close out their five-game road trip.

If they fail to make the correct reads and force things at the rim against Gobert, they will almost certainly head back to Boston with a 2-3 record on the trip. If they take what the defense gives them and make quality decisions, however, they might board their flight home tomorrow with a 3-2 record that would satisfy nearly everyone who is associated with or is a fan of the team.

- Marc D'Amico