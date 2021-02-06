Pregame Post-Ups: Brown to Miss First Game of Season vs. Clippers

Pregame – Brown to Miss First Game of Season vs. Clippers

Jaylen Brown will miss his first game of the season Friday night when the Celtics take on the LA Clippers at Staples Center.

The veteran wing was an unexpected addition to the team’s injury report Thursday afternoon, as he was listed with “left knee soreness” despite not appearing to suffer any sort of injury during the team’s most recent game against the Sacramento Kings.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens believes that “some general soreness” has been building in Brown’s knee over the last couple of weeks, which ultimately led to him finally needing a day off.

“He really felt it more than he probably had been in the Sacramento game,” Stevens said prior to Friday night’s 10 p.m. tip-off. "You saw the layup in front of our bench where he laid it in off one leg. I told him he looked like me on that one. He was sore that night, yesterday still sore, this morning still (sore)."

Fortunately, Stevens does not believe it will be a long-term injury and considers Brown to be “day-to-day.” Though, the team’s training staff will closely monitor the situation from this point forward.

“He’s dealing with the intensity of all these games that have come before already that he hasn’t missed any of,” Stevens said. “So hopefully it’s not something long term. We’re certainly on top of it.”

Brown currently leads the team in minutes played with 661 over the course of the season. No one else on the team has even reached 550 minutes.

With Brown missing Friday night’s game, Daniel Theis will be the only Celtics player to appear in all 21 games this season, which is an impressive feat for the veteran big man considering that he just had knee surgery in late October.

Fortunately, there was some good injury-related news for the Celtics Friday with Payton Pritchard being cleared to play against the Clippers. The rookie point guard had missed the last two weeks with a sprained right MCL and his return will give the Celtics some much-needed depth at the point guard position.

