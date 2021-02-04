Pregame Post-Ups: Supersized Lineups in Sacramento?

Pregame – Celtics May Play Bigger Than Ever Tonight in Sacramento

You thought the Boston Celtics had gone big at times this season with their double-big lineups? Ha. Wait until you see what’s in store for tonight.

The absences of a trio of Celtics ball handlers tonight in Sacramento may lead to Boston utilizing its biggest lineups of the season.

Kemba Walker will miss tonight’s game on the second night of a back-to-back as Boston continues to tread cautiously with his left knee. Marcus Smart, the team’s leading assist man, is also out with a left calf tear, as is rookie standout guard Payton Pritchard as he continues to rehab from a right MCL sprain.

Their overlapping absences has left the Celtics with only two pure point guards who are active for tonight’s game: veteran Jeff Teague, and second-year point guard Tremont Waters.

Brad Stevens made it be known before Wednesday night’s tip-off that he will not leave one of those point guards on the court at all times during tonight’s game. Instead, he will give some point guard minutes to 6-foot-8 wing Jayson Tatum.

“There will be times where we’ll be big with Jayson at the 1 tonight,” Stevens shared, “and there will be times when we will play those other guys.”

If and when Tatum handles the point guard duties, he very well may do so while being surrounded by only big men and wings. Such a lineup would be as big as the Celtics can possibly play.

Those double-big lineups? Sure, they’ve been big compared to the NBA’s norm nowadays. But these lineups tonight could wind up being even bigger.

- Marc D'Amico